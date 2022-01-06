Henry Rollins cancels all UK and European dates on his Good To See You tour

Henry Rollins has cancelled his entire European spoken word tour, which was due to kick off in Berlin on January 9, and run through to February 28 in Manchester.

In a brief statement announcing the cancellation of the Good To See You tour, Rollins’ ‘people’ say: “Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry Rollins' upcoming European / UK tour dates have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The former Black Flag frontman’s tour had been billed as one which would “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months”, when announced in October.

In conversation with Rick Rubin on the legendary producer‘s Broken Record podcast last year, Rollins recently revealed why he stopped making music, saying that he had “no more toothpaste in the tube.”

He explained: “The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I'm done with music. I don't hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There's no more toothpaste in the tube.’ I called my manager at the time and I said, ‘I'm done with music.’ And 15 percent of that was a good thing for him. He was, like, ‘No. No.’ I [was, like], ‘Yes.’ And so luckily, I had enough movies, voiceover, documentary work, writing, talking, where that just filled in, and now I’m busier than ever. But I walked away before I had to start saying, ‘Hey, kids, remember this one?’”

The full interview with Rollins can be heard below.