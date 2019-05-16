Hemina premiere video for new single We Will with prog

Australian prog quartet Hemina have premiered the video for their brand new single We Will with Prog. you can watch the full video below.

We Will is the first single taken from the band's forthcoming fourth album Night Echoes, which will be released on August 9. The band's new video reflects the band’s love of all things retro - a visual throwback back to the days of VHS recordings of the 1980s, shot in a style synonymous with the “home movie” trend that swept the globe during the same decade.

"As a child, I was raised in a family that was mega into Science Fiction films and TV. I think it left a lasting mark on me”, vocalist and guitarist Douglas Skene tells Prog. “I was forever entranced by the near utopian societies of these stories that seemed to operate beyond the bounds of the stresses of life. In these films, humanity seemed on a bold and noble mission to improve as a species.”

Night Echoes is the fourth instalment in an extensive, inter-connected concept arc that has unravelled across the band’s previous studio albums. Synthetic (2011), Nebulae (2014) and Venus (2016) each tell a story in their own right, yet culminate into a much larger and more expansive tale of love, loss and deep emotional struggle.