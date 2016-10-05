Helmet release lyric video for new track Bad News

Helmet have released a lyric video for their track Bad News.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming eighth album Dead To The World, due for release on October 28 via earMUSIC. The follow-up to 2010’s Seeing Eye Dog is Helmet’s first album in six years.

Announcing the album recently, vocalist and guitarist Page Hamilton said: “Catch phrases, punchlines, guns, bluster, ammo, incivility, impatience, murder. You, me, us, them, life, liberty and the pursuit of property.

“We disagree, we disrespect, discourse disappears in the age of access. When in doubt, get loud! It’s my way or the highway.”

Dead To The World was produced by Hamilton and mixed by Jay Baumgardner. The album will be available on CD, digipak, digital and transparent vinyl, with pre-order to be announced in due course.

Helmet will be joined on the road by special guests Local H, with dates starting at the Castle Theatre, Bloomington, on November 3.

Helmet Dead To The World tracklist

Life Or Death I Love My Guru Bad News Red Scare Dead To The World Green Shirt Expect The World Die Alone Drunk In The Afternoon Look Alive Life Or Death (Slow)

Helmet 2016 Dead To The World US Tour

Nov 03: Bloomington, Bloomington, IL

Nov 04: Detroit St Andrews, Detroit, MI

Nov 05: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Nov 06: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Nov 07: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 09: Philadelphia World Cafe Live, PA

Nov 10: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Nov 11: Pawtucket Met, RI

Nov 12: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Nov 13: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Nov 15: Washington Black Cat, DC

Nov 16: Charlotte Visulite Theatre, NC

Nov 17: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Nov 18: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA

Nov 19: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Nov 20: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Nov 22: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 23: Orlando The Social, FL

Nov 25: Houston The White Oak, TX

Nov 26: Austin MoHawk, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Nov 29: Phoenix The Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Dec 01: Los Angeles Roxy, CA

Dec 02: San Diego Casbah, CA

Dec 03: Ventura Discovery, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Dec 06: Portland Dante’s, OR

Dec 07: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Dec 09: Seattle Pub Station, WA

Dec 10: Denver Marquis Theatre, CO

Dec 11: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Dec 13: Kansas City The Record Bar, MO

Dec 14: Minneapolis Fine Line Music Cafe, MN

Dec 15: Madison High Noon, WI

Dec 16: Chicago Metro, IL

Dec 17: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

