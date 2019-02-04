Hellyeah release 3 clips of brand new studio material

In November last year, Hellyeah announced they would release a new album in 2019.

The band returned to the studio at the start of January and have begun putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2016’s Undeniable.

Speaking shortly after Vinnie Paul’s death in June last year, bassist Kyle Sanders told SiriusXM that the drummer had finished recording his parts for the record – and some of that material can be heard in three new studio clips.

Check them out below.

Speaking previously, Sanders said: “We're in the middle of huge things right now. This is the last thing you expect to hear. We're in the studio right now. We're doing a record. This is everything that Vinnie lives for. It's devastating.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

