Trending

Hellyeah release 3 clips of brand new studio material

By Metal Hammer  

Hellyeah share three clips from the studio featuring the late Vinnie Paul on drums

null
Hellyeah with the late Vinnie Paul

In November last year, Hellyeah announced they would release a new album in 2019.

The band returned to the studio at the start of January and have begun putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2016’s Undeniable.

Speaking shortly after Vinnie Paul’s death in June last year, bassist Kyle Sanders told SiriusXM that the drummer had finished recording his parts for the record – and some of that material can be heard in three new studio clips.

Check them out below.

Speaking previously, Sanders said: “We're in the middle of huge things right now. This is the last thing you expect to hear. We're in the studio right now. We're doing a record. This is everything that Vinnie lives for. It's devastating.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

"Live It!" 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐇

A photo posted by @hellyeahofficial on Feb 1, 2019 at 6:42am PST

"I made a deal..." 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐇

A photo posted by @hellyeahofficial on Feb 2, 2019 at 10:24am PST

"Welcome to the family" 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐇

A photo posted by @hellyeahofficial on Feb 3, 2019 at 12:59pm PST

See more Metal Hammer news