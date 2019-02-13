Hellyeah ask fans to share pictures of them with Vinnie Paul for album artwork

Hellyeah returned to the studio at the start of January to begin putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2016’s Undeniable.

It’ll feature late drummer Vinnie Paul, with Kyle Sanders previously telling SiriusXM that the drummer had finished recording his parts for the record before his death in June last year.

The band recently shared three clips from the studio – and now they’re asking fans to get involved in a tribute to the late drummer.

Hellyeah say on Facebook: “Attention Hellions! We want you to be a part of our upcoming album art. Post a photo of yourself with Vinnie Paul in the comments section.”

Earlier this week, Grammy Award bosses were criticised for not including Vinnie Paul in their annual ‘in memoriam’ section – a decision which drew the ire of Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

She said: “I am disappointed and disheartened that Vinnie Paul of Pantera and Hellyeah, All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert and Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans were not acknowledged in the Annual Memoriam list this year.”

Hale added that while she understood the Recording Academy has to whittle a list down for the purposes of TV, “that is not an excuse for not including my friend Vinnie Paul who has been nominated for four Grammy awards.”

Further details on the new Hellyeah album will be revealed in due course.