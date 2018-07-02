Phil Anselmo pays tribute to Vinnie Paul at public memorial event

Phil Anselmo appeared via video link yesterday at the public memorial service to his late Pantera bandmate Vinnie Paul.

The drummer died last month at the age of 54, with Anselmo previously posting a picture of a lit candle on his Instagram account.

And at the weekend event, Anselmo spoke briefly to the crowd at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, saying: “I will always have love in my heart for you. Rest in peace.”

The event saw tributes pour in for Vinnie from both the stage and via video from the people who knew him best.

The full video of the public memorial can be watched below.

Vinnie was buried at a private service on Saturday at the Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in Arlington, Texas, next to his mother Carolyn and his brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Vinnie was buried in a ‘Kiss Kasket’ which was provided by the band’s Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Stanley said on Twitter: “The rock community is reeling from the loss of Vinnie Paul, a friend and inspiration to so many.

“If his family in fact would want him to be placed in a Kiss casket we will make sure it happens. It is their decision and I will be proud for us to honour it.”