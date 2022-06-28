Hekla releases atmospheric video for new single Enn og Aftur

Icelandic theremin musician Hekla Magnúsdóttir has released an atmospheric video for her brand new single Enn og Aftur which you can watch below.

Enn og Aftur, which translates as Once Again, is taken from Hekla's upcoming album Xiuxiuejar, which will be released through Phantom Lib Records on September 9.

"It was written and recorded in January... and it kind of sounds like a dark January here in Iceland," Hekla says of the new single. "I grew up mostly in Barcelona, but after being so long back in Iceland now I have really come to love the Catalan language. The word Xiuxiuejar felt right for the album. It means to whisper."

Xiuxiuejar sees Hekla adding cello, her second instrument, to her recorded repertoire. You can view the new album tracklisting and artwork below.

Pre-order Xiuxiuejar.

(Image credit: Phantom Limb Records)

Hekla: Xiuxiuejar

1. The Whole

2. Silfurofinn

3. Enn og Aftur

4. Sólin Gekk

5. Akkeri

6. Í Kyrrð

7. Tangarhald

8. Hrakföll

9. Ris og rof

10. The Hole