Heilung release new video for Norupo

Nordic neo-folk band Heilung have released a new video for the track Nopruo. It is taken from the band's latest album Futha, and the video, which you can watch in full below, was filmed at he stunning Les Menhirs de Monteneuf megalithic site in France.

"Norupo is composed around the ancient runic poem with the name 'The Norwegian Rune Poem," the band explain. "The poem was preserved in a 17th-century copy of a now lost 13th-century manuscript and gives a complete description of all sixteen runes of the younger Futhark."

Commenting on Futha, which was released through Season Of Mist in 2019, the band say: On the meaning of the album title, the band comment: "The majority of full rune set inscriptions start with 'Futha', and is known to us as the first four letters in all runic alphabets. It is considered that our forefathers saw magic potential in engraving the full rune line, but there is also great significance in the beginnings. Science has no key for the meaning of only engraving the first couple of letters yet, but there is, of course, a surplus of theories.

"One of the theories we found inspiration in, is that 'Futha' holds the meaning of fertility and female gender. As 'Ofnir' focused on war and masculine notions, the great healing power of female wild strength is evoked in Futha. Those who have been present at a birth or have seen lionesses hunting know the spirit, and we welcome and embrace it in the sounds that were born during the creation of 'Futha'."