Nordic neo-folk band Heilung release ethereal new track Norupo

Heilung – Futha 1. Galgaldr

2. Norupo

3. Othan

4. Traust

5. Vapnatak

6. Svanrand

7. Elivagar

8. Elddansurin

9. Hamrer Hippyer

Experimental Nordic "amplified history" band, Heilung, have released the first track off their highly anticipated second album, Futha.

Their unique blend of primal yet ethereal music is based on original texts discovered from the Viking and early medieval Europe.



On the band's Facebook page, where they premiered the track entitled Norupo, they comment: "Norupo is based on the poem known as 'the Norwegian rune poem'. The poem was preserved in a 17th-century copy of a now lost 13th-century manuscript.

"The Norwegian rune poem gives a complete description of all sixteen runes of the younger Futhark, also commonly known as the 'Viking runes'. These runes are also the foundation for the artwork of Futha."

Their new album has been three years in the making and, according to the band, "was finished in the dark, Danish midwinter. But after darkness comes light, after winter comes spring after suffering comes relief after Ofnir comes Futha".

Futha is due for release on July 28 and is available to pre-order digitally on Amazon or, if you want to channel their primitive aesthetic, it's also available to pre-order on cassette and vinyl from their official site.

Heilung will be playing across Europe, including a set at Roadburn Festival and a show at London's Roundhouse.

Apr 11: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, NL

Apr 17 : St. Petersburg Aurora, RU

Apr 19: Moscow Arbat Hall, RU

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA), DK

Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska 2019 (Exact date TBA), FI

Aug 18: Borre Midgardsblot 2019 (Exact date TBA), NO

Sep 07: Selb Mediaval Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA), DE

Oct 19: Hameln Autumn Moon Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA), DE

Oct 22: Palladium Warschau, PL

Oct 24: Berlin Admiralspalast, DE

Oct 26: Essen Colosseum Theater, DE

Oct 28: Munich Circus Krone, DE

Oct 30: Prague Hybernia, CZ

Nov 01: Halle Händelhalle, DE

Nov 03: Vienna Der Globe, AT

Nov 05: Zurich Volkshaus, CH

Nov 07: Kiel Kieler Schloss, DE

Nov 10: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 17: Brussels AB, BE

Nov 20: Paris Elysée Montmartre, FR