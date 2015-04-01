Trending

Heights premiere Centrifuge video

By Prog  

View live promo for track inspired by Kubrick’s 2001 ahead of Brighton show

Heights have premiered their live video for Centrifuge with Prog.

The track appears on the trio’s third album, Phantasia On The High Processions Of Sun, Moon And Countless Stars Above, to be released on April 27.

The video was shot by Small Pond Recordings and its launch comes ahead of the Heights’ appearance at The Hope, Brighton, on April 4 (Saturday).

Guitarist Al Heslop tells Prog: “Centrifuge has a cyclic riff that re-occurs in various forms. It was partially inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey – it features a space station with a centrifugal design that simulates gravity, shot to mind-bending effect.

“We’ve had the song in our live set for a few years now, so we were able to have have some fun with it.”

Tickets for the band’s Brighton show are on sale now, while Phantasia On The High Processions is available for pre-order.

Tracklist

  1. Universes Forming

  2. Solar (Bringer Of Chaos), Lunar (Bringer Of Light)

  3. Aeolus

  4. Time Dilation

  5. New Star

  6. Centrifuge

  7. Perseids

  8. Heliograph

  9. Astronomer Royal

  10. Ballad Of The Space Time Continuum

  11. On The Wings Of Astral Projection

  12. Everlasting

