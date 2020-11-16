Heave Blood & Die release video for Radio Silence

Norwegian experimental proggers Heave Blood & Die have released a video for their new single Radio Silence. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Post People which will be released through Fysisk Format on February 5.

The new album is a searing anti-capitalist critique, laying waste to non-justified authority, Post People will be released on recycled vinyl. You can watch the band's new video in full below.

"The have had is more dangerous than the never had," the band say. "A new dawn is rising, and the possible outcome is terrifying."

Post People offers a fiercely proud combination of experimental rock, post-metal, post-punk and raw expression. Elements of Jesu, Solstafir, Årabrot and Killing Joke meld together to create a truly satisfying assertion of self.

Pre-order Post People.