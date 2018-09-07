Heather Findlay announces live dates

Heather Findlay has announced a string of live dates for November and December for her trio act.

It includes a return to London's Aces And Eights, where she recorded her recently released CD and DVD Aces And Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar.

"With my new album champing at the bit to get out there, this tour with my trio is about me dancing through the Findlay halls of time in what will be the last time in a very long time that I'll be playing some of these old faithful tunes," Findlay tells Prog.

You can also hear us discussing Heather's forthcoming album on the latest Prog Magazine podcast.

Heather will play:

London Aces And Eights - November 29

Hull Kardomah94 - December 5

Halifax The Lantern - 6

Wolverhampton Slade Rooms - 13

Norwich Waterfront - 16

York NCEM - 19