Heather Findlay Trio To Release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar

Heather Findlay Trio - Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar CD Mountain Spring

Lake Sunday

Bitterness Burnt

Unoriginal Sin

Yellow Time

I've Seen Your Star

Caught In A Fold

Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake

Evergreen DVD Act 1 ~ Island

Mountain Spring

Lake Sunday

In A Dream

Day Thirteen: Sign

Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake

I Am Snow Act 2 ~ The Eyes of The Forest

Bitterness Burnt

Caught In A Fold

I've Seen Your Star

Yellow Time

Magnolia Half Moon

Unoriginal Sin

Evergreen

Heather Findlay will release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar on June 22.

The live album and DVD was recorded by the Heather Findlay Trio at North London's intimate Aces & Eights bar in April last year. “Expect all the delicacy, warmth, humour and camaraderie as if we were playing in your own living room!” Heather told Prog.

In the meantime Heather has been working on a new solo album with Thunder's Luke Morley. This is expected to be released in early 2019.

Signed copies of Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar will be available to pre-order from Monday from The Merch Desk.