Heather Findlay Trio To Release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar

By News  

New live album to be released on CD and DVD...

Heather Findlay
Heather Findlay Trio - Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar

CD

Mountain Spring
Lake Sunday
Bitterness Burnt
Unoriginal Sin
Yellow Time
I've Seen Your Star
Caught In A Fold
Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake
Evergreen

DVD

Act 1 ~

Island 
Mountain Spring 
Lake Sunday 
In A Dream 
Day Thirteen: Sign
Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake 
I Am Snow 

Act 2 ~

The Eyes of The Forest 
Bitterness Burnt 
Caught In A Fold 
I've Seen Your Star 
Yellow Time 
Magnolia Half Moon 
Unoriginal Sin 
Evergreen 

Heather Findlay will release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar on June 22.

The live album and DVD was recorded by the Heather Findlay Trio at North London's intimate Aces & Eights bar in April last year. “Expect all the delicacy, warmth, humour and camaraderie as if we were playing in your own living room!” Heather told Prog.

In the meantime Heather has been working on a new solo album with Thunder's Luke Morley. This is expected to be released in early 2019.

Signed copies of Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar will be available to pre-order from Monday from The Merch Desk.