Heather Findlay Trio To Release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar

Heather Findlay Trio - Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar
CD
Mountain Spring
Lake Sunday
Bitterness Burnt
Unoriginal Sin
Yellow Time
I've Seen Your Star
Caught In A Fold
Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake
Evergreen
DVD
Act 1 ~
Island
Mountain Spring
Lake Sunday
In A Dream
Day Thirteen: Sign
Dark Eyes/The Dreamer's Wake
I Am Snow
Act 2 ~
The Eyes of The Forest
Bitterness Burnt
Caught In A Fold
I've Seen Your Star
Yellow Time
Magnolia Half Moon
Unoriginal Sin
Evergreen
Heather Findlay will release Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar on June 22.
The live album and DVD was recorded by the Heather Findlay Trio at North London's intimate Aces & Eights bar in April last year. “Expect all the delicacy, warmth, humour and camaraderie as if we were playing in your own living room!” Heather told Prog.
In the meantime Heather has been working on a new solo album with Thunder's Luke Morley. This is expected to be released in early 2019.
Signed copies of Aces & Eights - A Night In The Saloon Bar will be available to pre-order from Monday from The Merch Desk.