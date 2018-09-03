We talk Heather Findlay, the Prog Awards, Cropredy and Bloodstock in the new Prog Magazine podcast

It's the brand new Prog Magazine podcast.

Editor Jerry Ewing, Reviews Editor Jo Kendall and News Editor Natasha Scharf sit down for a proggy chat in which we talk about Heather Findlay, Cropredy Festival, the prog bands on show at Bloodstock and the impending Progressive Music Awards.

