Head out on the road with John 5 And The Creatures in Midnight Mass video

John 5 And The Creatures have released a video for their new single titled Midnight Mass.

The track will feature on the band’s upcoming album Invasion, which is expected to be released later this year and follows promos for Zoinks!, Crank It - Living With Ghosts and I Am John 5.

The new Chris Huber-directed video includes behind-the-scenes footage and live clips from the band’s current Invasion tour.

John 5 says: “This is what it's like to be on the road with The Creatures – fast, crazy, fun and scary – all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!”

John 5 And The Creatures have a handful of live dates remaining on their North American tour with special guest Jared James Nichols.

The show in Los Angeles on April 6 at The Whisky A Go Go will feature special guests including Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Coury and Michael Anthony.

Further Invasion details will be revealed in due course.