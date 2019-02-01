Watch John 5 glow in neon-soaked video for Crank It - Living With Ghosts

John 5 And The Creatures have released a video for Crank It - Living With Ghosts.

It’s been taken from their upcoming studio album Invasion, which will launch later this year on a date still to be finalised and follows the Scooby Doo-inspired promo for Zoinks!.

The new video was created by Israel Perez, Cody Varona, Nicole Hatley and Rey Morales, with the neon-splashed effects giving way to a more sombre, washed-out look as Crank It transitions into Living With Ghosts.

Check it out below, although be warned, the video contains themes of an adult nature.

Speaking previously about the record, John 5 said: “My new album will be out this coming summer, and will feature a very secret, special guest that I will reveal in the coming weeks.

“Up first, on February 1, we'll release the next music video for the track Crank It. Then, on March 1, we'll release the video sequel to Zoinks!, for the track entitled I Am John 5.”

John 5 And The Creatures will head out on the road later this month across North America.