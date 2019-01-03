Get spooked with John 5 in hair-raising animated video for Zoinks!

John 5 And The Creatures have released an animated video for their new single Zoinks!.

The band teased the video last month, but they’ve now revealed the full promo – and it’s a spooktacular throwback to the good old days of Scooby Doo and Groovie Goolies.

The video was written and directed by Disney animator Brett Broggs, who worked on Frozen and Wreck-It Ralf, while the live footage was captured by Matt Zane. It also features the voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen and Fred Coury.

Check it out below.

Zoinks! will be included on guitarist John5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix’s upcoming studio album Invasion, which is set to arrive later this year on a date still to be confirmed.

John 5 says: “My new album will be out this coming summer, and will feature a very secret, special guest that I will reveal in the coming weeks.

“Up first, on February 1, we'll release the next music video for the track Crank It. Then, on March 1, we'll release the video sequel to Zoinks!, for the track entitled I Am John 5.

“This video, like Zoinks! will also be animated and directed by Brett Boggs."

John 5 And The Creatures will embark on a North American tour from February 22.