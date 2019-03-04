Watch John 5 transform into a giant Hollywood-destroying mech in I Am John 5 video

John 5 And The Creatures have released an animated video for their new track I Am John 5.

The song is the latest taken from the upcoming album Invasion, which will launch later in 2019 on a date still to be confirmed.

The band previously released the Scooby Doo-inspired video for Zoinks! and a neon-splattered promo for Crank It - Living With Ghosts.

The new Brett Boggs-directed promo sees an evil genius turn John 5 into a giant, destructive mech, who is sent to lay waste to Hollywood – and he does so in explosive style.

John 5 says: In this video, I am transformed into a mechanical monster and controlled by the mad scientist – performed by Butch Patrick aka Eddie Munster – to destroy Hollywood!

“I’m programmed with my laser beam guitar to destroy everything in my path! You'll have to watch to see what happens.”

John 5 And The Creatures are currently on tour across North America with special guest Jared James Nichols.

Further Invasion details will be revealed in due course.