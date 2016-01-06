Hawkwind list UK tour dates

Hawkwind have confirmed a UK tour for April.

The Machine Stops! run of shows will follow a last-minute appearance at the Great British Rock & Blues Festival at Butlins in Skegness on January 23.

The band say: “We’re sure you’ll agree – an exciting way to start 2016. We look forward to seeing plenty of you out on the road!”

Hawkwind will also appear at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 23-24. Their annual Hawkeaster event takes place on March 26-27 at The Gateway, Seaton, Devon.

Hawkwind UK tour

Apr 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Apr 15: Glasgow O2 ABC1

Apr 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 17: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Apr 18: Gateshead Sage

Apr 19: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 20: Leamington Spa Assembly

Apr 23: Norwich UEA

