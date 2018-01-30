Hawkwind expand 2018 orchestral tour

Hawkwind have announced that they’ve expanded their upcoming orchestral tour.

They previously confirmed they’d play at the London Palladium on November 4 under the In Search Of Utopia – Infinity And Beyond banner with an orchestra.

But with that date selling out, the band have added a further six live dates which will take place across England in October and November.

The score for the shows will be produced by Mike Batt, with the run now taking in dates in Leeds, Salford, Gateshead, Bath and Birmingham, with an extra show at London’s Palladium also confirmed.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 2. Find a full list of Hawkwind’s shows below.

Oct 18: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 19: Salford Lowry

Oct 20: Gateshead, Sage

Nov 04: London Palladium

Nov 05: London Palladium

Nov 24: Bath Forum

Nov 25: Birmingham Symphony Hall

