Haunt The Woods release video for brand new single Fever Dream

Cornish alt.prog quartet Haunt The Woods have shared a video for their brand new single Fever Dream, which you can watch below.

The band, who cite such influences as Radiohead, Jeff Buckley, The Mars Volta and Queen, have recently signed to Spinefarm Redcords.

"Fever Dream is a glorious fanfare, juxtaposing the struggle to find oneself in the modern, failing world, against the glorious awe and wonder of the vast limitless universe," explains vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Stafford. "Recorded at Middle Farm Studios in 2021, the song reflects the struggles of the time and the glimpse of hope and light at the end of the tunnel."

Haunt The Woods released their debut album, Opaque, in 2020, which was preceded by two EPs, The Line and Circle. They also supported label mates Crown Lands at their UK debut live show at London's Omeara in May last year and are now working on their second album.

Haunt The Woods will also be playing the following live dates:

May 11: Brighton The Great Escape

Jun 3: Scorrier The Great Estate

Jul 5: Cheltenham 2000trees

Jul 21: Dartmoor Tunes in the Sands

Jul 22: Whiddon Down Chagstock

Jul 23: Bude, Leopollooza

