Haunt The Woods, League Of Lights, Beardfish and more announced as support acts for Big Big Train tour

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced the support acts who will be performing with them on some of the dates of their European and UK tour for September and October.

Cornish alt.prog quartet Haunt The Woods will support the headliners at Newport's Riverfront on September 18 and at Manchester The Stoller Hall on September 25. League Of Lights, the collaboration between Threshold keyboard player Richard West and his wife Farrah, will appear with the band at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre on September 17 and at Edinburgh's Queen's Hall on September 21.

“Last year I did double duty on BBT’s tour, opening the show with my other band Dim Gray," says BBT keyboard player Oskar Holldorff. "We received a wonderful response from the Big Big Train fans, who I hope will enjoy the various acts we’ve lined up to play alongside us this year and give them a similarly warm reaction.”

A reformed Beardfish, featuring current BBT guitarist, keyboard player and singer Rikard Sjöblom, will support in Oslo at the Cosmopolite.

“For the shows in continental Europe we’re going to mix things up too," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "We’ve got our very own Rikard Sjöblom opening the show in Norway with his awesome band Beardfish, while Melanie Mau and Martin Schnella will be doing a very cool acoustic set in Germany."

UK prog acts Stuckfish, Peter Jones (of Tiger Moth Tales) and Stom Deva will all also appear at one show each on the UK run, while Big Big Train themselves will support in various solo capacities at some shows.

"For the other shows on this tour we decided to have some fun ourselves and keep the support side of things ‘in-house’," says singer Aberto Bravin. "So one or maybe two members of the band will do a solo opening performance to start the shows in Copenhagen, Zoetermeer and London. You’ll find out on the night who is playing the opening set!"

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see all the dates and support acts below.

Big Big Train will release a new live album and Blu-ray, A Flare On The Lens, through InsideOutMusic on September 13.

Sep 17: Swindon Wyvern Theatre, UK

Sep 18: Newport The Riverfront, UK

Sep 19: Whitley Bay Playhouse Theatre, UK

Sep 21: Edinburgh Queens Hall, UK

Sep 22: Newark Palace Theatre, UK

Sep 24: Milton Keynes Stables Theatre, UK

Sep 25: Manchester The Stoller Hall, UK

Sep 27: Weinham Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Zotertemeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Sep 29: Zotertemeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Oct 01: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Oct 02: Copenhagen Viften, Denmark

Get tickets.