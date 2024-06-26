Dim Gray announce live The Wave We Thought We’d Ride Forever EP

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have announced they will release a new digital live EP, The Wave We Thought We’d Ride Forever, through their own Grim Day Records label in the Autumn. The band have also released a video for the title track which you can watch below.

The new EP was recorded during August and September 2023, when the band supported Big Big Train performing 15 dates across nine countries. It was the band's first extensive tour of the UK and Europe.

The band's complete performances in England, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Norway was recorded by front-of-house engineer Rob Aubrey, and the EP contains tracks from every Dim Gray release, mixed by Aubrey. The title track is taken from the band's 2020 debut album Flown, which was recorded at the band's appearance at London's Cadogan Hall.

"[It] was one of the first tracks we wrote together and has been a staple in our live shows for years," says drummer Tom Ian Klungland, while guitarist/co-vocalist Håkon Høiberg enthses "The Wave... is always a fun song to play live and coming so early in the set it provides a lot of energy for the rest of the show."

"Cadogan Hall was actually Dim Gray’s first ever gig in London," adds bassist Kristian Kvaksrud. "It really was a special moment for the five of us. The audience was great and we gave everything we had on stage! This live version of The Wave... sums up the show perfectly."



(Image credit: Grim Day Records)