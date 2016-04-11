Hatebreed unveil A.D. lyric video

Hatebreed have released a lyric video for their track A.D.

It’s taken from their upcoming album The Concrete Confessional, due out on May 13. It can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast and Amazon.

Singer Jamie Jasta says: “A.D. was a way that I could voice my frustration about the loss of opportunities available to the average guy. With the government and big business drowning in corruption and greed, the average person is being squeezed, so achieving the American dream is becoming less and less real.

“We all need to pay closer attention to what our elected leaders are doing. Start locally, in your own community, make your representatives accountable.”

They’ll kick off tour with the European Impericon Festival later this month, which includes appearances at Manchester Academy and London’s O2 Forum on May 2 and May 3.

Hatebreed The Concrete Confessional tracklist

A.D. Looking Down The Barrel Of Today Seven Enemies In The Walls From Grace We’ve Fallen Us Against Us Something’s Off Remember When Slaughtered In Their Dreams The Apex Within Walking The Knife Dissonance Serve Your Masters

Apr 22: Oberhausen Impericon, Germany

Apr 23: Leipzig Impericon, Germany

Apr 24: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Apr 25: Oslo Bla, Norway

Apr 26: Goteborg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 27: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

May 01: Amsterdam Impericon Festival, Netherlands

May 02: Manchester Impericon at Manchester Academy, UK

May 03: London Impericon at Kentish Town O2 Forum, UK

May 04: Paris Impericon, France

May 05: Zurich Impericon, Switzerland

May 06: Vienna Impericon, Austria

May 07: Munchen Impericon, Germany

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 28: Pryor Creek Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio Rivercity Rockfest, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: So Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT