Harold Budd announces first London show in 17 years

Ambient music pioneer Harold Budd has announced that he’ll play his first show in London in 17 years in April.

He’ll take to the stage at the city’s Union Chapel on April 28 with Ireland’s Vespertine Quintet, where he’ll perform a selection of old and new material, including his distinctive ‘soft-pedal’ piano and electronic pieces.

Budd last played in the UK in 2005 on his “farewell” tour in Brighton, as he was suffering from ill health. His health recovered and he soon began working again on keyboard pieces and string-based compositions.

Budd says: “I hope to see some of my old friends again – whom ever might drift by.”

Support on the night will be provided by Robin Rimbaud aka Scanner.

Tickets are now available from the Union Chapel website.

