Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention

A brand new mix of Yes’ Fly From Here album, featuring the Drama line-up, and with newly recorded vocals from Trevor Horn, will launch at the Yes 50th Anniversary Fan Convention at the London Palladium on March 25.

The album was originally released in 2011, featuring then Yes vocalist Benoit David. Horn, who produced the original album and who along with Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes had written the epic title track, has remixed the album and added new vocals. The new release, which will be available to purchase from the Convention, also features a new additional track.

Yes perform at the celebrated London venue the weekend of March 24⁄ 5 as part of their 50th Anniversary tour, and the Sunday is given over to a special Fan Convention day. This si expected to feature members of Yes and various Yes alumni, as well as featuring artist Roger Dean, authors including Chris Welch, Jerry Ewing, Jon Kirkman, David Watkinson and Simon Barrow.

There will be a performance from the Yes tribute bands Fragile and SeYeS, a display of Roger Dean’s artwork, aYes raffle, a display of Yes memorabilia and unique Yes tour merchandise.

Tickets for the event cost £33 and are available here.