Paul Draper announces new 4-track EP

Paul Draper has announced a four-track EP which will feature new versions and acoustic recordings of tracks from his 2017 solo album Spooky Action.

Titled EP Three, it’ll arrive on March 16 via Kscope and will feature a single version and acoustic take on Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion along with a new version of Things People Want. Also included is Public Service Broadcasting’s remix of Friends Make The Worst Enemies.

EP Three is now available for pre-order, with the former Mansun man marking the announcement with a lyric video for the single version of Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion.

Later this week, on February 16, Draper will release a special edition of Spooky Action which will feature the original album alongside a disc capturing his headline show at London’s Scala from September 21 last year.

Draper will head out on the road across the UK and Ireland from February 19 where he’ll revisit Mansun’s debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern.

Find a list of live dates below, along with the EP Three tracklist.

Paul Draper EP Three tracklist

Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion (single version) Things People Want (acoustic) Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion (acoustic) Friends Make The Worst Enemies (Public Service Broadcasting Remix)

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

