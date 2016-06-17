Hard Rock Hotel London to open in summer of 2018

London's Cumberland Hotel, soon to be the Hard Rock Hotel London

Hard Rock International and GLH Hotels have announced plans for a Hard Rock Hotel in London.

Hard Rock Hotel London will open in the summer of 2018 on the site of the Cumberland Hotel at the crossroads of Oxford Street and Park Lane.

The Cumberland Hotel was a regular haunt of Jimi Hendrix and is a short walk from the city’s Hard Rock Cafe.

Hamish Dodds, Chief Executive Officer at Hard Rock International, says: “From our foundation in 1971 with the opening of the first Hard Rock Cafe in London to the many days and nights spent at the legendary Hard Rock Calling festival in Hyde Park, London has always been a special city as the birthplace of our brand.

“We look forward to completing the circle and establishing the Hard Rock Hotel in London, a legendary musical city that brought the greatest styles of rock to the world stage.”

The music-inspired, 900-room hotel will feature displays and a memorabilia vault housing some of the brand’s more than 80,000 historical pieces.

Hard Rock Hotel London will also feature a lobby lounge offering live music, an on-site Hard Rock Cafe a Rock Shop and a speakeasy bar.

Hard Rock International currently has 23 hotels and 11 casinos around the world.

Hendrix flat will 'transport fans back to 1969'