Hendrix flat will 'transport fans back to 1969'

The director of London’s Jimi Hendrix heritage site says visitors will “be transported back to 1969.”

The flat at 23 Brook Street where the guitar icon lived between 1968 and 1969 opens its doors to visitors on a permanent basis from February 10 after a £2.4million refurbishment to return it to the state it was in at the time.

A Hendrix exhibition and exploration display will also be available and the flat is connected to 25 Brook Street, where composer George Frederick Handel lived 240 years earlier. That flat has also been refurbished and will open on the same day.

Michelle Aland, director of Handel & Hendrix in London, tells TeamRock: “The team has been working on the Hendrix flat since 2012 and it will transport fans back in time to 1969 when Jimi lived there and had all these amazing guests through his door.

“He lived and jammed here and people like George Harrison would come jam with him and sleep over. It’s very exciting for us to see the flat back to what it was like and I’m sure fans will love it.

“It took many years for the Handel House Trust to acquire the Handel and Hendrix flats and then a lot more time to get them back to the state that we wanted them to be in.”

Aland says the flat was the perfect place for Hendrix to live while his star was rising.

She adds: “It was a great time to live in London, especially for musicians and music fans. The location was ideal for Jimi Hendrix because it’s right next to Soho and all the great jazz clubs and music stores where he would spend so much of his time.”

Handel And Hendrix In London opens on February 10, from 11am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday. Tickets are available via the website.