Halestorm post What Sober Couldn't Say acoustic video

Halestorm have released a live acoustic performance video of What Sober Couldn’t Say from their album Into The Wild Life.

The hard rock band’s softer rendition of the song was recorded at Atlantic Records in New York back in April.

In a track-by-track breakdown of Into The Wild Life for TeamRock, guitarist Joe Hottinger said of What Sober Couldn’t Say: “Sometimes you do have to be drunk to say what you really mean, and this is a heavy story about getting out of a situation that you shouldn’t be in.

“Unfortunately sometimes you have to get hammered to just get the courage to be honest.”

Last week they posted an acoustic video of This Modern Love from the same studio session.

Halestorm are hitting the UK with Black Stone Cherry, Shinedown and Highly Suspect in January and February next year for their Carnival of Madness Tour.

Halestorm UK Tour 2016

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 04: Wembley London The SSE Arena

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 06: Manchester Arena