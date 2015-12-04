Halestorm release New Modern Love acoustic

Halestorm have released an acoustic version of their track New Modern Love.

The song originally appeared on their third album Into The Wild Life, which came out earlier this year via Atlantic Records.

Lead guitarist Joe Hottinger told TeamRock: “This was the second song we wrote and it helped define where we were going to go with this record.

“It has this groove that we’ve never really done before.”

Halestorm are currently on tour across New Zealand and Australia and will return to Europe in January, which includes a run of eight UK shows.