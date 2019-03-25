Haken to support Devin Townsend across Europe

Haken will support Devin Townsend on his European Empath tour later this year.

The UK outfit will play a total of 20 dates with the Canadian musician, kicking off at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on November 15 and wrapping up at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 13.

Haken say in a statement: “We are beyond excited to have been invited along to support one of our all-time favourite artists, Mr Devin Townsend, on such a monumental tour.

“Having just completed hugely encouraging and successful headlining tours of our own throughout North and South America and Europe, we feel truly honoured – maybe even a little electrified – to be given the opportunity to play for a whole load of new faces.

“We can only hope that Devin's fans will enjoy the prescription we have ready for them!"

Haken will play in support of their most recent album Vector, which launched in October last year.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Devin Townsend & Haken 2019 European tour

Nov 15: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 18: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Nov 23: Stockholm Münchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 27: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 28: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 29: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Nov 30: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 02: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Dec 03: Zurich X Tra, Switzerland

Dec 05: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 06: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 07: Belfast Limelight, UK

Dec 09: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Dec 10: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 12: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK