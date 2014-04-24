Haken, Leprous, Maschine to tour UK

Haken, Leprous and Maschine will tour the UK starting in October, proudly sponsored by Prog.

The InsideOut stablemates are teaming up for the biggest run of British shows any of them have ever delivered, and the aim is to showcase some of the label’s best young talent.

For Haken it’s their first-ever trip round the UK. The band say: “We can’t wait – it’s going be a blast. We’ll be playing songs from our back catalogue with the possibility of showcasing some new material. We’re looking forward to seeing you there.”

Norwegians Leprous say: “The UK is a territory we’ve wanted to explore for a while. The nice thing about the UK is that you have all these great cities in very close distance to each other, which means less driving and more playing! We promise a very intense show.”

Maschine mainman Luke Machin says: “Each band are certain to bring something special for every one of these shows. We’ll be performing tracks from our debut album Rubidium and we’ll also be road-testing some new material.”

View a recent video from each band below.

Oct 23: London Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol Fleece

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 02: York Duchess

