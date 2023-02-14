Haken celebrate Valentine’s Day with video for new single Lovebite

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

UK prog sextet Haken will release their brand new album Fauna on March 3

Haken
(Image credit: Press)

UK prog sextet Haken have got into the Valentine's Day spirit with the release of a video for their brand new single Lovebite, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Fauna, which will be released through InsideOut Music On March 3. Fauna is a concept album that deals with the animal world and how that connects to the human world.

“What better song to put out on this fine valentine’s day than one about the Black Widow Spider mating ritual," laughs Haken singer Ross Jennings. "This is the Phil Collins inspired upbeat love song in 11/8 with Cannibal Corpse inspired lyrics that you never knew you needed!” 

Fauna will be available on several formats, including Ltd 2CD (incl. instrumentals), Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP and digital album. The album's detailed artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Charlie GriffithsSylosis) and can be seen below, along with the tracklisting.

Haken have previously released videos for The Alphabet Of Me and Taurus.

Pre-order Fauna.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.