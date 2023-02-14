Haken celebrate Valentine’s Day with video for new single Lovebite

UK prog sextet Haken have got into the Valentine's Day spirit with the release of a video for their brand new single Lovebite, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Fauna, which will be released through InsideOut Music On March 3. Fauna is a concept album that deals with the animal world and how that connects to the human world.

“What better song to put out on this fine valentine’s day than one about the Black Widow Spider mating ritual," laughs Haken singer Ross Jennings. "This is the Phil Collins inspired upbeat love song in 11/8 with Cannibal Corpse inspired lyrics that you never knew you needed!”

Fauna will be available on several formats, including Ltd 2CD (incl. instrumentals), Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP and digital album. The album's detailed artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Charlie Griffiths, Sylosis) and can be seen below, along with the tracklisting.

Haken have previously released videos for The Alphabet Of Me and Taurus.

Pre-order Fauna.