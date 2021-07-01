Haken announce February 2022 European tour

Leading UK prog rockers Haken have announced European tour dates for February 2022. You can see the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

It will be the first time the UK sextet have performed live since the release of their most recent album Virus in 2020.

“It’s a huge relief to finally be able to announce a tour after such a difficult year for everyone," says drummer Raymond Hearne. "We’re incredibly excited for this one, which will be the first outing of many in 2022 in celebration of our latest album Virus. Bring on the Haken Invasion!”

Virus is the culmination of a musical thought experiment which started with 2018’s Vector. Ross Jennings explains, “whilst Virus can absolutely be enjoyed as a stand-alone work, it is thematically and conceptually linked with Vector, so our intention is to perform both albums back-to-back for a special performance someday."

Haken singer Ross Jennings recently released his debut solo single Words We Can't Unsay. He will release his debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self later this year.

Haken Invasion 2002 tour dates:

Feb 4: GER Cologne, Essigfabrik

Feb 5: NED Nijmegen, Doornroosje

Feb 6: NED Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

Feb 7: GER Hamburg, Markthalle

Feb 9: GER Berlin, Columbia Theater

Feb 10: CZE Prague, Futurum

Feb 11: AUT Vienna, Flex

Feb 12: HUN Budapest, A38

Feb 14: SWI Zurich, Mascotte

Feb 15: ITA Roncade, New Age

Feb 16: ITA Milan, Alcatraz

Feb 17: FRA Lyon, Transbordeur

Feb 18: SPA Barcelona, Salamandra

Feb 19: SPA Madrid, Shoko

Feb 21: FRA Toulouse, Connexion Live

Feb 22: FRA Nantes, Ferrailleur

Feb 23: FRA Paris, Alhambra

Feb 24: UK Manchester, Academy 2

Feb 25: UK Glasgow, Saint Luke's

Feb 26: UK London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire