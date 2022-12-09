Gwen Stefani announces first UK tour in 16 years

Gwen Stefani has announced her first UK tour in what will be 16 years, as she'll set out for a handful of outdoor shows across the UK next summer. While the No Doubt legend has made sporadic appearances in this country since her 2007 The Sweet Escape tour, this is the first time she'll be playing a set number of dates in one run over here since then.

"Here’s the tea," Stefani notes via Instagram. "I’m coming to the UK! Come see me in June 2023 while i make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows."

Stefani's tour will land in the UK in June, hitting up Warwick Castle, two dates in London for this year's BST Hyde Park festival, Harewood House in Leeds, Bolesworth Castle in Chester and Broadlands Estate in Romsey. The two London BST dates will see her support none other than pop superstar Pink.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale December 16 via the usual outlets.

June 23: Warwick Castle, Warwick

June 24: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

June 25: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

June 27: Harewood House, Leeds

June 28: Bolesworth Castle, Chester

June 29: Broadlands Estate, Romsey

Gwen Stefani broke away from No Doubt in the early-00s, releasing her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby in 2004. That was followed by The Sweet Escape in 2006. Following No Doubt's return in 2012 with the Push And Shove album, Stefani went solo once more with This Is What The Truth Feels Like in 2016, alongside a Christmas record, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, the following year.