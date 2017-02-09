Guns N’ Roses welcomed to Sydney by Angus Young

Guns N’ Roses touched down in Sydney last night for the latest round of dates on their Australian Not In This Lifetime tour.

But when they were about to leave the aircraft, they were momentarily held up because of a security check – but the real reason was that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young wanted to personally welcome them to the city.

Bassist Duff McKagan says on Twitter: “Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney – ‘airport security’ wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young in an orange vest!”

Fernando Lebeis, a member of Guns N’ Roses management team, later posted a picture on Instagram of a bouquet of flowers from Young and his wife to the band.

Guns N’ Roses will play two nights at the city’s ANZ Stadium over the weekend – and speculation is mounting as to whether Young will join the band onstage.

He previously appeared with GNR at the Coachella festival in April last year, where he led the band through AC/DC tracks Riff Raff and Whole Lotta Rosie.

The two camps have grown closer since Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose joined AC/DC for their live Rock Or Bust shows after Brian Johnson was forced to take a step back from the Aussie giants due to hearing problems in early 2016.

The future of AC/DC remains in doubt after the departures of Johnson and Cliff Williams – although Young has said he feels “obligated” to keep the band going.

A photo posted by on

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

May 27: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames Stadium, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Martimo De Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Vincente Calderon Stadium, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Greenfield, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energy, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Belgium

Jun 27: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Israel Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis Dome At America”s Center, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field At Mile High, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Stadium, FL

Aug 16: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver Place Stadium, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Axl Rose gives racism victim free AC/DC tickets