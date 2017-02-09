Listen to Jamey Jasta, Howard Jones collaboration

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has released a track from his Jasta solo project titled Chasing Demons.

The song features former Killswitch Engage and current Devil You Know vocalist Howard Jones. Listen to it below.

Jasta will head out on the road from next month for a run of dates with Anthrax and Killswitch Engage – and he’s revealed he’s looking forward to playing his solo material in a live setting.

Jasta says: “I rarely get to tour with Jasta and since the rest of my year is booked up with Hatebreed tours, I jumped at the chance to hit the road and debut some new Jasta songs with some of my favourite people in metal.

“Not only is the tour hitting some of my favourite cities to play, the lineup offers something for every generation of metal and hardcore fan. Come out early and get the pit started with us!”

Meanwhile, Devil You Know recently wrapped up their first headline tour of the UK. Their last album was 2015’s They Bleed Red.

Mar 29: Montclair The Wellmont Theatre, NJ

Mar 30: Columbus Express Live, OH

Mar 31: Knoxville The International, TN

Apr 01: Norfolk Norva, VA

Apr 03: Silver Springs The Fillmore, MD

Apr 04: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Apr 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Apr 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jamey Jasta's track-by-track guide to the new Hatebreed album