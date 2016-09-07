Axl Rose gives racism victim free AC/DC tickets

Axl Rose has reached out to a teenage waitress in the US after she was victimised by a racist customer.

Last month, 18 year old Sadie Elledge – who is of Honduran and Mexican descent and was born in the US – received a note while working at Jess’ Quick Lunch in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which stated “We only tip citizens.”

The story sparked outrage across the US, with actor Greice Santo stepping in to offer Elledge a makeover through her Glam With Greice project.

And following the incident, Santo, who is friends with Rose, called the Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC frontman to tell him about the story.

Santo tells Alternative Nation: “I told him about Sadie and he already knew her story. When I told him about Glam With Greice, he actually wanted to fly in personally and invite her to AC/DC’s Fort Lauderdale show on August 30 and have her and her family flown down to the show and put up in beautiful hotel rooms. He was going to pick up the whole tab.”

Unfortunately, Elledge couldn’t make the date due to a family bereavement, but she and her family will now attend AC/DC’s show at Washington’s Verizon Center on September 17 instead after Rose personally called Elledge during her makeover.

Santo continues: “Axl is one of the kindest and most generous men I’ve ever met and he is such a cool but down-to-earth regular guy.

“He really wanted to make this so special for Sadie.”

AC/DC have a handful of shows left on their Rock Or Bust tour with Rose, who stepped in on vocal duties after frontman Brian Johnson’s hearing woes.

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 18: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

AC/DC production boss: Axl Rose is just a regular guy