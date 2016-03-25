Guns N' Roses tease North American summer tour locations

Guns N’ Roses have posted a video listing 21 North American cities that they are expected to perform in this summer.

So far, the reunited band have only confirmed a handful of dates – two in Las Vegas, two in Mexico City and two shows as part of the Coachella festival.

In a video posted to the band’s official Facebook page, they list 21 cities at the end of the clip which includes the message: “Coming summer 2016.”

The video is soundtracked by the group’s song Patience.

The shows will be the first time singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash have shared a stage since 1993.

It’s thought that guitarist Richard Fortus and keyboard player Dizzy Reed will be part of the shows, as the pair left their roles in the Dead Daisies to take part in “a momentous project.”

Guns N’ Roses potential North American tour locations 2016

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Dallas, TX

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Kansas City, MO

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St Louis, MO

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC

Guns N’ Roses confirmed 2016 shows so far

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA