Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson got engaged at Black Sabbath's final show and Ozzy's reaction was priceless
Ozzy's hilarious reaction to his daughter's engagement could have come straight from an episode of The Osbournes
For one couple, Black Sabbath's triumphant Back To The Beginning show this weekend was extra memorable.
Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who DJ'd at the show, proposed to his longtime partner Kelly Osbourne backstage, while her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, watched on. And, true to form, Ozzy got in on the act.
The moment was shared by Kelly on Instagram, alongside a casual comment: "Oh, and this happened yesterday!"
In the video, Sid tells his intended, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” before Ozzy interjects with a swift, "Fuck off, you’re not marrying my daughter!"
Amid howls of laughter, Sid manages to get through the proposal, telling Kelly, "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”
For Kelly's reaction, watch the video below.
A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)
A photo posted by on
The Back To The Beginning show featured the final live appearances of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, with all-star support from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mastodon.
The event also included sets from two supergroups assembled from a stellar list of musicians including Nuno Bettencourt, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, David Draiman, Whitfield Crane, Scott Ian, Yungblud, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token], Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, Danny Carey, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid, Sammy Hagar, Papa V Perpetua, Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Andrew Watt and Travis Barker.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
