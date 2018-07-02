Gun release edgy NSFW video for new single Take Me Down

Gun have released a new video for their track Take Me Down.

The song originally featured on the band’s album Favourite Pleasures, which launched last year.

The video was directed by Keir Siewert and stars Chloe Rank-Harrington and Adam Gillian, with the band’s Dante Gizzi explaining why they decided to tell a hard-hitting story in the promo rather than take a more traditional approach.

He says: “We took the conscious decision to stray from the conventional rock video with live band performance. We wanted a new challenge with a strong, edgy storyline which I’m sure will grasp the viewers’ attention from the off.

“The video has a Film Noir feel to it, inspired with a blend of True Romance meets Bonnie & Clyde. It’s about the ultimate betrayal of a couple who commit a burglary which goes horribly wrong.

“We wanted to put a twist in it, in regards to how far they would go for money even if it meant destroying their relationship.”

Gun have several UK dates planned this year and will take to the stage at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival next weekend.

Gun 2018 UK tour dates

Jul 06: Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

Jul 28: Pentrich Rock And Blues Festival

Aug 26: Aviemore Thunder In the Glens Festival

Nov 01: Preston The Venue

Nov 02: Buckley The Tivoli

Nov 03: Nuneaton Queen Hall

Nov 23: Troon Winter Storm Festival

Dec 01: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock Festival

Dec 13: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 14: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Dec 16: Hull City Hall