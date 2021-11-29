Gryphon announce rescheduled England tour dates

Chamber prog rockers Gryphon have announced they have rescheduled the tour dates they were forced to postpone due to the Covid pandemic. These will now take place next year, the band's 50th anniversary,

"2022 is the 50th Anniversary of the band's formation and we still have three original members appearing, so long as they can manage the climb up onto the bandstand," singer and rummer Dave Oberle tells Prog. "We will be performing songs and tunes from our latest album, Get Out Of My Father's Car, for the very first time, as well as plenty of old favourites. Please come and support us and make 2022 a great year of celebration."

Gryphon will play:

Jan 16: Southampton 1864 (tickets: 02380 222605)

Apr 15: Soreham-by-Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre (tickets: 01273 464440)

May 18: Bilston The Robin (tickets)

Jun 20: Runcorn Brindley Theatre (tickets)