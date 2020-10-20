Gryphon announce new album Get Out Of My Father's Car

Veteran chamber proggers Gryphon have announced that they will release their new studio album, Get Out Of My Father's Car on November 25. It is the follow up to the band's acclaimed 2018 reunion album ReInvention.

"Anyone who thought ReInvention was an isolated flash of brilliance now has another think coming as we announce a further brand new release which proves to be every bit as unfathomably innovative and exciting," say the band. "Continuing to display fine humour, it defies repetition in favour of seemingly constant streams of reinvention, perhaps even surpassing its predecessor in its richness."

Get Out Of My Father's Car features original members Graeme Taylor (guitar), Brian Gulland (crumhorn, bassoon, trombone, recorder, keyboards) and Dave Oberlé (drums) who are joined by Andy Findon on clarinets, saxes and flutes, plus two new members: Rob Levy on bass guitar and Clare Taylor on violin and keyboards. All three new members have contributed compositions to the new album.

"Whatever you expect, you’ll get something different," the band add. "Gryphon is proud of its diverse appeal, enjoying a global fan base, and a wide range of audiences – progressive, folk, rock as well as classical and early music lovers."