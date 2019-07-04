Gryphon announce live dates for September and October

Veteran chamber proggers Gryphon have announced a string of live dates for September and October.

The band, who reformed in 2009, but eventually released a new studio album, ReInvention, in2018, a mere 41 years after their last album, 1977's Treason (after which the original band split up).

"Gryphon is the antidote to genres," the band tell Prog. "Whatever you expect, you’ll get something different. Come along and see them prove that ReInvention has certainly been worth the wait."

The band will play:

Bilston Robion 2 - September 1

Wavendon The Stables - 12

Bury The Met - 13

Liverpool Zanzibar Club - 14

Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre - October 15

For further information check out the band's Facebook page.