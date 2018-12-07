Greta Van Fleet, Ghost and Bring Me The Horizon lead 2019 Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, with Greta Van Fleet, Ghost and Bring Me The Horizon leading the charge.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on February 10 at 5pm ET – and rock and metal are once again well represented in the 2019 shortlist.

Greta Van Fleet have picked up a whopping four nominations: in the Best New Artist category, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album – although it’s for their From The Fires EP rather than their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

Ghost have been nominated in Best Rock Song for Rats and are also shortlisted in Best Rock Album for Prequelle.

Other artists nominated include Halestorm for Uncomfortable, Bring Me The Horizon for Mantra, Chris Cornell for When Bad Does Good, Between The Buried And Me for Condemned To The Gallows, Trivium for Betrayer and Alice In Chains for their new album Rainier Fog.

Guns N’ Roses’ lavish Appetite For Destruction box set has also been shortlisted for the Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package, while Buddy Guy has been named in the Best Traditional Blues Album for The Blues Is Alive And Well.

Find a list of nominees relating to rock, metal, prog and blues below.

A list of all other nominations can be found on the official Grammy website.

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out Of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

The Fever 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best Metal Performance

Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High On Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me The Horizon - Mantra

St Vincent - Masseduction

Ghost - Rats

Best Rock Album

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - Mania

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino

Beck - Colors

Bjork - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here

Cedric Burnside - Benton County Relic

Buddy Guy - The Blues Is Alive And Well

Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite - No Mercy In This Land

Maria Muldaur - Don’t You Feel My Leg