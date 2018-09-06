Greta Van Fleet announce debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

Greta van Fleet - Anthem of the Peaceful Army Age of Man

The Cold Wind

When the Curtain Falls

Watching Over

Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

You’re the One

The New Day

Mountain of the Sun

Brave New World

Anthem

Greta Van Fleet have revealed the track listing and cover artwork for their highly-anticipated debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. No release date for the album has been set.

The album was announced in a brief video posted on the band's Facebook page, accompanied by the phrase "As a new day unfolds..."

The album follows in the footsteps of two EPs releases last year, Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires, and the single When The Curtain Falls (which features on the album track listing), which was released last month.

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour across the US and have further dates planned for later this year, which will include more shows in North America, Japan, Europe and the UK (dates below).

The album announcement follows the news that the band are to be the first featured act to appear on Apple Music's Up Next programme, which will see artists using various media outlets to promote new material.

“We are elated that Apple has named us its Up Next artist, especially as we are the first band to be given that honour,” said the band in a statement. “Apple Music has been very supportive of us from the beginning and we really appreciate this recognition.”

You can watch the trailer for the first Up Next short film below.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 tour dates



Sep 07: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 08: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Skookum Festival, BC

Sep 11: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Sep 12: Calgary BMO Centre, AB

Sep 14: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Sep 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 18: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Sep 19: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 22: Las Vegas iHeart Radio Festival, NV

Sep 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 25: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 26: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre, UT

Sep 29: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 05: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: San Bernardino Cal Jam, CA

Oct 11: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK