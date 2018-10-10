Greta Van Fleet announce 2019 world tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced a 2019 world tour.

The rising Michigan stars will play in support of their upcoming debut album March Of The Peaceful Army which is set to arrive on October 19 via EMI.

The band will kick off the run of shows in Sydney, Australia, on January 29 before further dates in the country. They’ll then stop off in New Zealand before heading to the UK, Ireland and Europe in February and March.

Greta Van Fleet will then tour across North America, bringing the curtain down on June 4 in Madison, WI.

The band say: “It is with immense enthusiasm we now announce the March Of The Peaceful Army tour! We embark early next year, and are thrilled to start the next chapter of our journey with you.”

Tickets for the North American leg will go on sale from 10am local time on October 12, while tickets all other dates will be available on October 19.

Greta Van Fleet have released four tracks from their debut album: When The Curtain Falls, Watching Over, Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer) and Anthem.

Greta Van Fleet 2019 March Of The Peaceful Army World Tour

Jan 29: Sydney Emmore Theatre, Australia

Feb 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Feb 05: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Feb 08: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Feb 22: Barcelona Sani Jordi Club, Spain

Feb 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 27: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Feb 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 03: Paris Le Zenith, Franc

Mar 05: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 11: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Mar 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

May 07: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

May 09: Jacksonvlle Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, FL

May 10: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

May 12: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 13: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 21: Baltimore Mecu Pavilion, MD

May 22: Rochester The Dome, NY

May 25: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 28: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jun 02: Cleveland Jacobs pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI

Greta Van Fleet - Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

1. Age Of Man

2. The Cold Wind

3. When The Curtain Falls

4. Watching Over

5. Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

6. You’re The One

7. The New Day

8. Mountain Of the Sun

9. Brave New World

10. Anthem