Listen to Greta Van Fleet’s groove-filled new single Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

Greta Van Fleet have released a stream of their new single Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer).

It’s the latest track lifted from the Michigan outfit’s upcoming debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, which will launch on October 19 via EMI.

The band previously revealed When The Curtain Falls and Watching Over from the highly-anticipated record.

Greta Van Fleet say: “It is with thorough joy we introduce the journey that is Lover, Leaver with you.”

Check out the track below.

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour across North America and will travel to Europe for further shows in October and November.

Greta Van Fleet - Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

1. Age Of Man

2. The Cold Wind

3. When The Curtain Falls

4. Watching Over

5. Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

6. You’re The One

7. The New Day

8. Mountain Of the Sun

9. Brave New World

10. Anthem

Greta Van Fleet - Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

Michigan outfit Greta Van Fleet's highly anticipated debut album features the lead singles When The Curtain Falls, Watching Over and new single Lover, leaver (Taker, Believer).View Deal

Greta Van Fleet 2018 tour dates

Sep 25: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 26: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre, UT

Sep 29: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 05: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: San Bernardino Cal Jam, CA

Oct 11: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK