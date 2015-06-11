Allman shares No Angel live video

Gregg Allman has released his solo band’s performance of No Angel from his upcoming DVD.
Live: Back To Macon, GA will be launched on August 7. He previously streamed his eight-piece outfit’s version of One Way Out.
Rounder Records say of the title: “Allman has long been a gifted, natural interpreter of the blues – his soulful and distinctive voice is one of the defining sounds in the history of American music.
“Live: Back to Macon, GA marks his first-ever official solo DVD release where he delivers ferociously high-energy and emotive performances.” The DVD includes additional interviews and a documentary feature.
Allman, who wound down the Allman Brothers Band in 2014 after a 45-year career, headlines at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.
