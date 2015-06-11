Trending

Allman shares No Angel live video

By News  

View another clip from DVD ahead of Ramblin’ Man Fair headline set

Gregg Allman has released his solo band’s performance of No Angel from his upcoming DVD.

Live: Back To Macon, GA will be launched on August 7. He previously streamed his eight-piece outfit’s version of One Way Out.

Rounder Records say of the title: “Allman has long been a gifted, natural interpreter of the blues – his soulful and distinctive voice is one of the defining sounds in the history of American music.

Live: Back to Macon, GA marks his first-ever official solo DVD release where he delivers ferociously high-energy and emotive performances.” The DVD includes additional interviews and a documentary feature.

Allman, who wound down the Allman Brothers Band in 2014 after a 45-year career, headlines at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.

CD1

  1. Statesboro Blues

  2. I’m No Angel

  3. Queen of Hearts

  4. I Can’t Be Satisfied

  5. These Days

  6. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

  7. Brightest Smile In Town

  8. Hot’Lanta

  9. I’ve Found a Love

CD2

  1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

  2. Before the Bullets Fly

  3. Melissa

  4. Midnight Rider

  5. Love Like Kerosene

  6. Whipping Post

  7. One Way Out

DVD

  1. Statesboro Blues

  2. I’m No Angel

  3. Queen of Hearts

  4. Interview: What Macon Was To Us

  5. I Can’t Be Satisfied

  6. These Days

  7. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

  8. Interview: Practicing in Macon

  9. Brightest Smile In Town

  10. Hot’Lanta

  11. I’ve Found a Love

  12. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

  13. Before the Bullets Fly

  14. Melissa

  15. Interview: We Worked Hard

  16. Midnight Rider

  17. Love Like Kerosene

  18. Interview: Songwriting for the Allman Brothers

  19. Whipping Post

  20. One Way Out

  21. Stormy Monday

  22. Floating Bridge

  23. Feature: The Gregg Allman Band at the H&H